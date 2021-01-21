13-year-old killed, 4 other people injured in car crash, police say

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl was killed and four other people were injured in a car crash late Wednesday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a dark gray Chevy Impala was driving northbound on Cicero Avenue near 49th Street when the driver veered into oncoming traffic going southbound. The car struck a gold Cadillac Escalade head on. Police said an approaching Rav 4 was unable to stop on time and struck the Escalade.

The teen was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital around an hour after the crash. She was an occupant in the Escalade. Police originally reported that she was an adult female, but further investigation revealed she was a teenager.

A 25-year-old man sustained a dislocated hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old woman sustained severe stomach injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman sustained injuries to the face and was transported to Christ in serious condition.

A 51-year-old man sustained a fractured right ankle and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where

A 40-year-old man who was the driver of the Rav 4 refused medical care on scene and did not have any apparent injuries.

No further information was provided.