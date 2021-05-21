Woman killed, 2 others injured after Humboldt Park crash



CHICAGO — One woman was killed and two others were critically injured after a crash in Humboldt Park.

The crash happened on the 4500 block of West Division Street around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. A blue Hyundai Elantra was travelling eastbound on Division Street when the driver lost control and hit a pole.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 21-year-old woman sustained a broken hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was injured in the face. She was also taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.



