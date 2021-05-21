Woman killed, 2 others injured after Humboldt Park crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:


CHICAGO — One woman was killed and two others were critically injured after a crash in Humboldt Park.

The crash happened on the 4500 block of West Division Street around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. A blue Hyundai Elantra was travelling eastbound on Division Street when the driver lost control and hit a pole.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 21-year-old woman sustained a broken hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was injured in the face. She was also taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News