CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in Logan Square that has left a woman in grave condition.

Fire crews dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue and found a 36-year-old woman unconscious inside the basement of a home.

Officials said she suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in grave condition.

Crews also found a dog on the scene. There was no other information provided and police are investigating the incident.