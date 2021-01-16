Woman in critical condition after being shot during carjacking in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking in a Wendy’s parking lot in Aurora Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was the victim of a carjacking in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road at approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the woman’s car was stolen and the incident remains under investigation.

The woman injured is being flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.