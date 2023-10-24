Editors note: Chicago police initially reported that the woman involved in the crash died after she was taken to the hospital. Police later corrected their report to indicate that the woman is alive and in fair condition.

CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash along Lake Shore Drive, police say.

According to Chicago police, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was hit by a man driving a silver 2019 GMC pick up truck that was traveling northbound. According to officers, the driver did not remain on scene following the crash.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

According to police, the CPD Major Accidents team is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash can file a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.