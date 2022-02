CHICAGO — A woman was hit by a car after she was in a crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning.

State police said there was a crash on I-57 near 105th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said a woman involved got out of her car and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The woman was hospitalized but her condition is unknown.

All lanes were blocked off as police investigated but have since reopened.

No further information was provided.