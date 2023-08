OAK FOREST, Ill. — Oak Forest police are investigating a domestic homicide where a woman was found with fatal stab wounds in the road Friday night.

Police said 30-year-old Lauren Pikor was found in the road near the 5300 block of Diamond Drive around 10.p.m. with fatal lacerations and stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Oak Fores police are currently investigating the incident. If any information is recovered on the incident, contact Detective Sergent Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.