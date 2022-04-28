CHICAGO — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday outside the Brickyard Mall on the city’s Northwest Side.

Coroners identified the victim as 47-year-old Jennifer Hamilton. She worked as a mental health specialist at Cermak Health Services in the Cook County Jail.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death is classified as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 6500 block of W. Diversey in the Montclare neighborhood. Police said Hamilton was outside the store when an unknown offender approached her and began to fire shots in her direction.

The woman was struck multiple times and was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) says the deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Villegas and other elected officials gathered Thursday to call more attention to domestic-related crimes.

“There were clues and hints that this violence was occurring,” Villegas said. “People were quiet, were silent on it. I think that it is important that when these incidents occur that people stand up, neighbors stand up, call it out.”

At last check, police were questioning a suspect in the shooting. No charges have been filed.