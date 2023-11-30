LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — New details have emerged about the woman whose body was found on the side of a road Wednesday morning in Old Mill Creek, prompting a homicide investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Megan Lewis of Chicago. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate the woman was strangled to death.

The development comes one day after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hunt Club Road, south of Route 173, following reports of a possible body on the side of the road.

Deputies later recovered the body, adding that they believed Lewis was killed before her body was dumped.

As of Thursday evening, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.