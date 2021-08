CHICAGO — A woman drove her car off Lake Shore Drive and wound up partially submerged in Lake Michigan.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the northbound lanes near Ontario Street.

She apparently lost control of the vehicle.

A dive team from the Chicago Fire Department rescued her. She came out of it with just a small cut on one hand. The car was pulled from the water.

Traffic on Lake Shore Drive was not affected.