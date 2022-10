CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police say.

The woman was found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still unknown and no further information was provided.

Police are still investigating the incident.