Woman delivers baby in car on I-55 during morning rush

DARIEN, Ill. — A woman delivered a baby during morning rush hour on Interstate 55.

Illinois State troopers reponded to a medical emergency around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on I-55 just south of Cass Avenue.

When troopers and paramedics arrived on scene, the woman had already delivered the baby, according to ISP. A trooper wrapped the baby in a blanket and waited for paramedics to arrive, state police said.

IT'S OFFICIAL: A baby was born on I-55 this morning!



I told you this morning about reports of a woman in labor SB 55 near Cass. Police say when they arrived, the woman had already delivered the baby! Baby, Mom and Dad were all taken to the hospital.



Talk about a story to tell! — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 24, 2021

The woman and baby were transported by ambulance to a local area hospital. A trooper drove a male, who was also in the car, to the same hospital as the woman.

No further information has been provided at this time.