Woman delivers baby in car on I-55 during morning rush

DARIEN, Ill. — A woman delivered a baby during morning rush hour on Interstate 55.
Illinois State troopers reponded to a medical emergency around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on I-55 just south of Cass Avenue.
When troopers and paramedics arrived on scene, the woman had already delivered the baby, according to ISP. A trooper wrapped the baby in a blanket and waited for paramedics to arrive, state police said.
The woman and baby were transported by ambulance to a local area hospital. A trooper drove a male, who was also in the car, to the same hospital as the woman.
No further information has been provided at this time.