MUNDELEIN, Ill. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a driver hit them late Tuesday night in Mundelein, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., a driver hit them near Butterfield Road and Canterbury Lane while they were crossing the street.

Both of them were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where Liliia Leshchenko, 37, of Mundelein, died, the coroner’s office said.

The man, 39, has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, 67, was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said.