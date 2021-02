CHICAGO — A woman, 24, was killed after a fire broke out in a Mount Greenwood Heights home.

Chicago police said a fire broke out on the 4000 block of West 115th Street on Wednesday. When officials arrived just before 5 a.m., they found a woman unresponsive on the bedroom floor. The fire started in the kitchen where the woman was cooking which caused heavy smoke in the unit.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.