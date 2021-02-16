Woman dead after jumping onto Blue Line tracks: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a woman was pronounced dead after jumping onto the CTA Blue Line tracks at the Pulaski station.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of a battery in progress on the 500 block of South Pulaski Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said a woman was involved in an altercation with someone and witnesses told officers that the woman jumped onto the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CTA Blue Line trains were stopped between Pulaski and Forest Park due to the incident.

No further information was provided. The incident is under investigation.