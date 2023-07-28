CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in Lake Michigan after a boat was reportedly capsized in the Playpen overnight.

CFD said the boat the woman was in ran up against a break wall in the Lake. Rescue teams were out in the Lake and near Navy Pier searching for the missing woman.

The search ended around 5:30 a.m. when the woman was found pinned beneath the boat.

Six people were brought to shore and loaded into ambulances Friday morning and their conditions are unknown.

Many emergency workers are currently on scene and WGN will update as more information is recovered from the investigation.