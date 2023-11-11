CHICAGO — A woman is dead and an elderly man is in critical condition after a fire in an apartment building in Brighton Park Friday night, fire department said.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene after officers and CFD responded to a fire in a three flat building in the 3200 block of West 38th Place around 7:57 p.m.

A 69-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There are no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.