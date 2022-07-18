JOLIET, Ill. — A woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in Joliet.

At around 8:10 a.m., police responded to Ingalls Avenue at Hosmer on the report of a crash.

Police said a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 16-year-old Shorewood girl, collided with a motorcycle while exiting a driveway in the 1100 block of Ingalls Avenue.

A 37-year-old woman, who was on the back of the motorcycle, was ejected and transported to Ascension St. Joseph in critical condition. The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital with a leg injury.

Police said the 16-year-old girl and another occupant of the Jetta suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the traffic division.