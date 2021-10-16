Woman charged with stealing ambulance, crashing it in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a woman was charged with stealing an ambulance and crashing it in the Gold Coast.

Yolanda Ricks, 32, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony aggravated fleeing of police and two misdemeanors.

She’s accused of stealing a fire department ambulance around 7:30 p.m. on Oct 12. from Norwegian Hospital on the 1000 block of North Francisco Avenue.

Officials said she took the ambulance and fled from police. During the incident, a bicyclist and another vehicle were struck in the 2200 block of West Division. The bicyclist self-transported to St. Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

The ambulance kept going and ended up crashing in the 0-100 block of North Boulevard, near North Astor Street. Ricks was then placed into custody and charged.

Ricks’ bail was set at $50,000.