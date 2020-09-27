Woman charged with stabbing 5-year-old girl to death in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman is facing first-degree murder charges Sunday after a five-year-old girl was stabbed to death in East Garfield Park over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed on the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department, and found a five-year-old girl with stab wounds on her body after arriving on the scene.

The girl later identified as Serenity Arrington, 5, was treated by paramedics at the scene before she was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A mugshot of Simone Austin, 27, who faces first-degree murder charges after a 5-year-old was stabbed to death in West Garfield Park (Provided by Chicago Police Department)

Chicago police said Sunday 27-year-old Simone Austin was identified as the person who stabbed the girl and placed into custody. She was charged with First Degree murder Sunday.

Speaking on Saturday, police said officers on the scene were approached by a 27-year-old woman believed to be related to the victim, but did not indicate whether Austin was related to the girl Sunday.

The location of the fatal stabbing is the same as Austin’s home address, according to information provided by police.