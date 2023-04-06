OSWEGO, Ill. — A woman has been charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in a driveway in February in Oswego, according to Illinois State Police.

According to police and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, Annissa Ellen-Williams, 25, was found shot in the head next to a vehicle around 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.

As detectives from the Oswego Police Department and state police continued to investigate, Alexia Telles, 26, of Oswego, was charged in connection with the homicide, according to a news release from state police.

Telles was already in custody on an unrelated charge and appeared on bond court on Wednesday, according to the release. Her bond was set at $3 million.

Additional details about the case haven’t been released.

State police said the case is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 815-726-6377.