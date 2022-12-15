SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November.

On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a rest in another lane.

A silver Jeep traveling in the area struck the passenger side of the red Ford, police said. The passenger of the red Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the silver Jeep, Letisha Tovar, 58, of Crete, was transported to an area hospital and refused medical treatment.

Her passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries. On Monday, Tovar was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

She was released from Cook County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.