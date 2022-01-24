Woman accused of setting fires inside suburban Walmart, Meijer stores to shoplift

LANSING, Ill. — A woman accused of setting intentional fires inside a south suburban Walmart and a Meijer in Northwest Indiana was arrested Friday.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a Walmart, located in the 17000 block of South Torrence Avenue, in reference to multiple fires inside the store.

The fires were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. As a result of an investigation, police believe the fires were set on purpose to shoplift.

Three days later, a similar incident occurred at a Meijer in Highland. Police from both areas conducted a joint investigation and believe that Heather Weeden, 46, of Ford Heights, was the primary suspect in both incidents.

On Friday, Weeden was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and retail theft. She was transported to the Cook County Courthouse and was issued a $850,000 bond.