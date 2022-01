CHICAGO — An 81-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Avalon Park.

Officials said flames broke out at a home on the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken out of the home with severe burns, police said. The fire department took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she later died,

The fire is still under investigation. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

No further information was provided.