WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago.

According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ.

The woman has blonde hair and blue eyes and is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall, white woman and around 135 pounds.

She has a condition that places her in danger, police say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Wauconda police at (847) 526-2421 or 911.