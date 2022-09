CHICAGO — A woman died in a fire that erupted at a building in Roseland Saturday morning.

Police officials say they responded to a call of a fire on the second floor of building on the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 71-year-old woman was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There was no additional information provided and police are investigating.