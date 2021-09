CHICAGO — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson Park.

A 65-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street just before 11 Friday night. Police said a tan Jeep traveling northbound struck her on the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The woman died at the hospital from injuries to her head.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.