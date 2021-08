CHICAGO — A 63-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in her home in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

The woman was asleep in her home on the 3300 block of West Washington Boulevard when several gunshots entered through a window around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and struck her.

She was shot in the thigh and the back. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said no one has been taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.