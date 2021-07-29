Woman, 62, injured in Lawndale hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a woman in Lawndale.

The woman was in the crosswalk on the 800 block of South Western Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a dark-colored BMW.

The driver stopped and got out of the vehicle to approach the victim. He then returned to his car and drove off.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.