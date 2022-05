CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, police found a 62-year-old woman unresponsive on the 4700 block of North Lincoln Avenue behind the Potbelly.

The woman had a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting are unknown. The incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.