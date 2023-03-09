A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

NILES, Ill — A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a box truck in Niles.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street.

A GMC box truck driven by a 57-year-old man was traveling westbound on Maryland Street and attempted to turn left onto Milwaukee Avenue. As the truck turned left, it struck a 50-year-old woman that was crossing in the crosswalk.

The woman was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Crash Assistance Team (M.C.A.T.) is assisting with this investigation.