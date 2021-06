CHICAGO — A woman was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man in Englewood.

Jacqueline Creekmore, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge after she was identified as the person who shot a man in the 6500 block of South Perry Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Creekmore was arrested just before 10 a.m. that same day and charged. She is due in court Wednesday.

No further information was provided.