Woman, 28, sexually assaulted by Uber driver on North Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old reported she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman was picked up at a bar in the 3300 block of North Sheffield Avenue in Lakeview Sunday night.

The woman told police the male driver sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle and the dropped her off around 7:40 p.m., just a couple of miles from the bar in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman was transported to Community First Medical Hospital in good condition.

The case is under investigation. No one is in custody.