CHICAGO — A man is in custody after a 26-year-old was stabbed in the chest after an altercation in the city’s Loop Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the woman a=was outside near the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a 44-year-old man approached her.

Police reported that he two began to argue when the man then produced a knife and stabbed the woman in the chest.

The man fled the scene but was located by officers and placed into custody.

She was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Charges are pending.