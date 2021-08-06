Woman, 2-month-old baby missing from West Englewood since July

CHICAGO — A woman and a 2-month-old baby have been missing from the city’s West Englewood neighborhood since last month, according to Chicago police.

Selena Torres, 24, and Cielo Arriaga were last seen near Wolcott Ave and 56th Street on July 19. They were reported missing on July 27.

Torres is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Police said the child has brown eyes and brown hair.

The woman’s family said the two may be in danger and are asking for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One police at 312-747-8380.