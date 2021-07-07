Woman, 1-year-old boy injured in Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO — A woman and her 1-year-old son suffered minor injuries after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Lanes were briefly shut down on the southbound Dan Ryan near 69th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the crash.

The Chicago Fire Department said the 15-month-old baby and his mother were rear ended by a speeding car. The woman was trapped inside her vehicle and was pulled out by first responders.

Fire officials said the baby was mostly unharmed because of his car seat.

No further information was provided.