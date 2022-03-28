FOREST PARK, Ill. — Students and teachers in the Proviso High School district returned to class Monday after a nearly three-week-long strike.

At times, it was contentious with the kids excluded from classrooms for 10 days, with another week added for spring break, but Monday, parents, teachers, and students were all smiles.

Although the union still needs to approve the tentative agreement.

“I’m so glad the strike is over,” Proviso Mathematics and Science Academy parent Maria told WGN News. “He was really excited to go back to school and be back with his friends and teachers.”

After a two-week teacher strike and a week off for spring break, the district’s 4,200 students and nearly 300 educators were out of the classroom during the hiatus. At issue: class sizes, retirement, and teacher pay where the two sides were far apart on raises spanning several years.

Both sides eventually reached a tentative deal last week without releasing any details. As of Monday, rank and file of the teachers union still have to approve the package.

At times, the strike did grow tense with calls from striking teachers for the superintendent to resign.

But parent Maria says for the moment getting the kids back on track was paramount.

“I think there’s a lot of issues. Some of the issues pre-date the strike. I think there are a lot of issues with the current board and the current superintendent,” parent Maria said.

Seniors will graduate as scheduled but grades 9-11 will have to make up the 10 lost days to the new last day of school this year will be June 15.