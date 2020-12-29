With in-person learning set to resume in January, 40% of CPS students opt-in

CHICAGO – It’s been a complicated dance to get back into CPS classrooms for the first time in months.

At least a third of CPS staff members in the first wave of in-person learning have asked to teach at home.

On Monday, CPS staff for pre-K and cluster programs report in person. A week later, nearly 17,000 pre-k and students with complex disabilities will be back in class.

On Jan. 25, staff for grades K-8 return to prepare for their students, who will be back in school on Feb. 1. But the classroom will look much different.

Of the 191,000 K-8 CPS students, 77,000 – or just 40% have opted to return. The other students will continue remote learning.

When it comes to staffing those classrooms, it’s a mixed bag. Of the roughly 7,000 pre-K and cluster staff members, 2,000 applied for accommodation or leave to stay at home.

Of those, CPS approved just 861 of those requests with 308 still pending.

CPS approved all requests for a personal medical condition. But the approval rate for those living with a medically compromised person is far less, with just under 19% getting approved.

For child care reasons, CPS approved 11.5% of those requests.

“Health and safety are the district’s highest priorities and accommodations for remote work have been granted to all teachers and staff who have documented medical conditions as defined by the CDC,” CPS said in a statement.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said many teachers didn’t apply for accomodations, not because they want to go back into class, but because the district gave them no other option – either work in class, or don’t get paid.