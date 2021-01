If you’ve always dreamed of traveling across the country in a giant vehicle shaped like a hot dog, now is your chance.

“Zach ‘N Cheese” and his partner “Ketchup Katie” are in Chicago looking for the next group of Oscar Meyer Wienermobile drivers.

Those who make the cut will spend one year traveling, running their own PR firm on wheels, delivering smiles to thousands of people through Oscar Meyer’s “coast-to-coast wienie roast.”

Applications are open online until Jan. 31. You can apply here.