FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A viral video of an interaction between magnet fishermen and a Fond du Lac police officer is gathering millions of views, as some are calling out the officer’s behavior.

The officer has a nametag of ‘B. Dolan’, which appears to be Fond du Lac Police Department’s, Bethany Dolan. The initial video was posted back in Sept. 2021, but a recently-edited version was shared three weeks ago and has already earned over 1.7 million views.

In the 51-second clip, at least two men are talking with Officer Dolan about a possible explosive they pulled from the water. The fishermen say they pulled it out of the water and then put it in a container filled with water to prevent it from drying out.

Officer Dolan says ‘Other than it being a similar shape, because obviously it’s very deteriorated, how can you say for sure this is an explosive?’ It is hard to make out if she said ‘bomb’ or ‘explosive’.

The fishermen respond with “You can’t, that is why you got to have the bomb squad come out.” This is when Dolan says that the bomb squad has ‘a lot of things they gotta do’.

After this exchange, one of the fishermen details a previous incident where they found a lot of grenades that a bomb squad was required to be contacted. They also mention that they can’t just throw it in a garbage can.

The officer ends the video by telling the fishermen that they are taking away resources from the City of Fond du Lac every single time they do this.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein tells Local 5:

This is an edited video which we became aware of back in September 2021 when it went viral on You Tube/TikTok at that time and we addressed the customer service issues immediately. It appears the video from September 2021 is recently being reshared in several platforms causing it to go viral again. Please be assured that we desire to provide the best police services to the city. We assure you this Department does not tolerate such conduct and that the appropriate corrective actions have already been taken. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein

The full ten-minute video can be viewed here. Over 18,000 comments are on the 51-second clip, most of which criticize her behavior.

Back in December 2021, the department celebrated Dolan’s five years of service.