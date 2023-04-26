KENOSHA, Wis. — A minivan burst into flames Tuesday night when an 84-year-old kept driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday when a minivan’s wheels started sparking on the road.

The 84-year-old driver kept driving until the sparks ignited the minivan and quickly engulfed the vehicle in flames.

When the minivan stopped, Kenosha police officers ran from their cruisers and pulled the 84-year-old from the burning vehicle, the video shows.

No injuries were reported.