KENOSHA, Wis. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody Thursday after bringing a gun to a high school in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to Bradford High School just before 2 p.m. Thursday after staff became aware of a social media post depicting a student in possession of a weapon while in the school.

Further investigation identified a 15-year-old student as the person in the social media post. Officers were able to recover a handgun from the student without incident.

Kenosha police report that threats were not made towards any student or staff members.

No injuries were reported.