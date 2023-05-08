KENOSHA, Wis. — A 39-year-old man died while saving his brother from drowning in the Pike River, according to Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road, in the village of Somers, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a possible drowning.

Deputies said that a man was swimming in the river and began to struggle — and a child that was with the man ran to get help.

According to officials, the man’s brother and another man jumped into the water to save him. As the man was pulled to shore, his brother went under and did not resurface.

Kenosha County Deputies and Somers Fire/Rescue arrived to the scene and attempted to locate the 39-year-old man who went under. Authorities searched the river using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Around 2:50 p.m.. the man was located and was unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified him as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo from Kenosha, WI.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.