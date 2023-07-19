KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisc. — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) released dashcam footage Tuesday of a traffic stop and arrest made on a stolen Chevrolet Camaro tied to a man who escaped police custody near Park Ridge, Illinois last Saturday, and led law enforcement on an interstate chase to catch him.

On Saturday around 3:50 p.m., the KSD was notified by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department (PPPD) that they had located a stolen Camaro out of Illinois that earlier had been carjacked by an escaped inmate who fled from Illinois to Wisconsin.

Shortly thereafter, KSD, PPPD and the Wisconsin State Patrol began pursuing the Camaro, which ultimately ended with the arrest and capture of Wesley R. Anderson, after OnStar was contacted and they turned off the engine of the vehicle remotely.

Deputies said Anderson was still in possession of the original handcuffs that he was placed in by an Illinois agency prior to his escape.

Later that evening, Anderson was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance. Once at the hospital, Anderson tried to escape from two KSD deputies again, but was subdued by the deputies and taken to Kenosha County Jail.

Anderson has been charged with operating a vehicle without consent, fleeing and eluding an officer, first degree reckless endangerment, battery to a law enforcement officer, and attempting to disarm a peace officer, on top of several outstanding felony warrants in his name, according to KSD.

“Maybe one day, Illinois criminals will realize it is best to stay out of Kenosha County,” KSD said on Facebook.