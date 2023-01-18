RACINE, Wisc. — Two police officers were shot and wounded in Racine, Wisconsin during a standoff with a man inside his home.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Gillen Street. According to police, officers responded to the location for a domestic incident where a firearm had been discharged.

Upon arrival, a woman met an officer outside and advised them that her husband was inside with their two children.

Police said after an hour of attempted to communicate with the man, he fired several rounds — striking two of the officers.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were eventually able to talk the man out of the home. Charges are pending.

The woman and two children are safe, police said,