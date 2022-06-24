MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin say they will immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision.

Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement Friday that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”