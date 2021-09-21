Wisconsin boy struck by projectile on school playground has stabilized, family says

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisc. — The family of boy who was struck by a projectile while on the playground at his Kenosha County school posted an encouraging update Tuesday on the boy’s health.

Alex Hook, 6, was playing with classmates September 10 during recess when he was injured. Relatives said a landscaper was mowing near the school and apparently mowed over a piece of rebar which struck Alex directly in the back of his head.

Alex suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding and was flown to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. He was in a medically induced coma and in the ICU for several days.

On Tuesday, his family said the 6-year-old has stabilized and have been moved to the “neuro floor.”

The family said he is still being treated for infections and being monitored.

“We’re taking one day at a time,” the Facebook post said.

Alex is a first-grader at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake.

The boy’s aunt has started a GoFundMe page to pay for treatment not covered by insurance.