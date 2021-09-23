Wisc. police officer dies from COVID-19 complications day after wife gives birth

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac Police Officer who has been working in the department since 2018 has died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, 26-year-old Joseph Kurer is survived by his wife and two children. One of the children was born the night before he died.

Kurer was sworn in as a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer back on Aug. 6, 2018. He was part of the Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team and was certified as a Field Training Officer. Previously he was an Aviation Operations Noncommissioned Officer (Sergeant) with the United States Army, Wisconsin National Guard. He was also a Community Service Officer with the City of West Bend Police Department.

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served,” said Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Kurer was awarded multiple honors including:

City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal

Air Force Sergeants Association NCO of the Year as a Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer in the Civil Air Patrol

Sister Michaela O’Brien Award while attending St. Mary’s Springs High School

He was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home reportedly by a law enforcement procession and Officers will stand vigil by his side until the services are complete.

The department says that funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement are pending at this time.

