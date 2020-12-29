Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories in effect for the Chicago area until 9AM CST Wednesday morning

Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly this evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning, as heavy snow followed by sleet and freezing rain creates slushy, slick driving conditions area-wide.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties in Illinois (pink-shaded areas on the headlined map) until 9AM CST Wednesday morning, calling for 5 to 9-iches of heavy wet snow this Tuesday evening, followed by a changeover to sleet and then freezing rain and possibly 1 to 2-tenths ice accumulation later tonight. Greater snowfall totals will occur in northernmost counties along the Illinois/Wisconsin border with lesser amounts south. As temperatures warm above 32-degrees the precipitation will change back to rain before ending later Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Du Page, LaSalle, Kendall, Cook, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) until 9AM CST Wednesday morning, calling for 1 to 6-inches of heavy wet snow this Tuesday evening, followed by a changeover to sleet and then freezing rain with possible ice accumulation of 1 to 2-tenths inch later tonight. Heaviest snowfall will occur in northernmost section with lesser amounts south. With temperatures above freezing, rain will fall early Wednesday morning.

Low pressure will move quickly northeast out of Kansas, tracking through eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois tonight with first a band of heavy wet snow preceding the system, changing over to sleet and freezing rain as mild moisture-laden air flows into the developing system aloft. With low pressure well to our north, the associated cold front will sweep through NE Illinois and NW Indiana Wednesday morning, rain briefly changing-over to light snow before ending from the northwest.