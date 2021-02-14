Winter Storm Warning issued for Chicago region

CHICAGO — Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for various counties through Tuesday as heavy snow is expected to, once again, tear through portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Iroquois and Kankakee in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning Sunday 6 p.m. through Tuesday 9 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake, Kane, Du Page, Kendall, Will, Grundy, La Salle and Livingston counties beginning Monday at noon through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cook County will be under a Winer Storm Warning from 3 a.m. Monday until noon Tuesday. WGN Meteorologist Mike Janssen predicts 8-12 inches of snow with higher amounts possible.

